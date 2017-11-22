Juventus vs Barcelona: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Juventus will hope to put their disappointing Serie A defeat to Sampdoria behind them when they welcome Barcelona to Turin on Wednesday.

Massimiliano Allegri's side were well beaten 3-2 at the weekend and they will have to improve considerably if they are to stand a chance against Barca.

Ernesto Valverde's Blaugrana swept to a 3-0 victory when the sides faced off at the Camp Nou in September and they can ensure they finish top of Group B by avoiding defeat.

Game Juventus vs Barcelona Date Wednesday, November 22 Time 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport ESPN and by live stream using the BT Sport app.