Juventus want Fabinho, claims Deco

After their Champions League final with Real Madrid, Juventus will focus on signing Fabinho from Monaco, according to Deco.

The former Portugal midfielder now works with Jorge Mendes - whose company represents Fabinho - and was speaking after featuring in a legends match organised by UEFA ahead of Saturday's Champions League final in Cardiff.

For the moment, Juve's full attention is focused on defeating Real Madrid and completing a stunning treble following their Serie A and Coppa Italia triumphs.

Fabinho was a key component of the Monaco side that secured Ligue 1 glory this season, as well as reaching the last four of the Champions League where they were defeated 4-1 on aggregate by Juve.

And Deco believes Monaco fans may have seen the last of Fabinho, who remains contracted at Stade Louis II until 2021.

"I know that Juventus want Fabinho, so we'll see what happens after the Champions League final," Deco told reporters.

"Clearly he likes the Bianconeri, as Juventus are a big club."

Monaco have already sold Bernardo Silva to Manchester City and speculation continues to swirl around teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe, though Radamel Falcao agreed a contract extension this week.