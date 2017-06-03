Juventus want Man Utd target Fabinho and he likes them - Deco

The Brazil international is coveted by Premier League teams, but the former Portugal star believes he could make the move to Italy

Monaco star Fabinho could be set for a move to Juventus, if Deco is to be believed.

The 23-year-old has been a key player as Leonardo Jardim's side as they won the Ligue 1 title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they were defeated 4-1 on aggregate by Juve.

Fabinho, who has been used mainly as a defensive midfielder this season but can also play at right-back, has been linked to Manchester United and Manchester City, but Deco has confirmed that the Serie A champions are also in competition for his signature.

The former Portugal star now works with agent Jorge Mendes - whose company represents Fabinho - and believes the Brazil international could be on his way to Italy.

"I know that Juventus want Fabinho, so we'll see what happens after the Champions League final," Deco told reporters.

"Clearly he likes the Bianconeri, as Juventus are a big club."

Monaco have already sold Bernardo Silva to Manchester City and speculation continues to swirl around teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe, though Radamel Falcao agreed a contract extension this week.

Fabinho remains contracted at Stade Louis II until 2021.