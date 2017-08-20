Kachunga stars as Huddersfield continue great Premier League start

Elias Kachunga’s played a crucial role as Huddersfield claimed a 1-0 victory over Newcastle in an English Premier League encounter on Sunday afternoon.

After a goalless first half, it took just five minutes after the break for the John Smith’s Stadium outfit to condemn Rafa Benitez’s side to a defeat - which they did in a spectacular fashion.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach striker laid a return pass to Aaron Mooy before the club’s record signing curled in a lovely effort to the upper right corner of Robert Elliot’s post.

Kachunga lasted for 72 minutes while Benin’s Steve Mounie was on for the entire duration of the tie but was afforded less luxury by the Toons’ defence to add to his two-goal tally.

Ghana international, Christian Atsu featured for the visitors alongside Senegal’s Mohamed Diame who came on for the last 14 minutes of the duel.

Diame’s compatriot, Henri Saviet was left on the bench for the entire duration of the game.

David Wagner’s side have now won their first two opening games in their debut campaign in the English Premier League after gaining promotion last season.