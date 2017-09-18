Kaino earns All Blacks recall as Hansen rests key players

Steve Hansen is seeking to manage the workload of his New Zealand squad as the All Blacks prepare to face Argentina.

Jerome Kaino has earned a recall to the New Zealand squad as Steve Hansen looks to lighten the load on some of his star players.

Saturday's stunning 57-0 thrashing of South Africa all but secured the Rugby Championship title for the All Blacks, who face Argentina at the end of the month.

With a busy schedule still ahead this year, coach Hansen will rest six leading talents for the match in Buenos Aires, with Beauden Barrett, Ryan Crotty, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Liam Squire and Sam Cane those left out.

Kaino cited personal reasons for leaving the squad ahead of last month's Bledisloe Cup showdown with Australia, but he joins Matt Todd and Patrick Tuipulotu in returning to the fold.

Explaining the reasons behind his reshuffle, Hansen said: "We struggled at times last year, this is the hardest time of the year for us, so we are just trying to think outside the box and think of ways to keep the players fresh.

"This also gives us a chance to build player depth and experience.

"It puts a lot of pressure on us going to Argentina because they are a good side and we'll need to play well to perform there, but we're confident that the group we are taking there will be able to do the job."

Hansen's 28-man squad will travel to Argentina on Friday.

Squad in full:

Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ngani Laumape, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Damian McKenzie, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo; Wyatt Crockett, Kane Hames, Nepo Laulala, Jeffery To'omaga Allen, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris, Scott Barrett, Luke Romano, Patrick Tuipulotu, Vaea Fifita, Jerome Kaino, Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Matt Todd.