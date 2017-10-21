Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Orlando Pirates: Amakhosi and Bucs share Soweto Derby spoils

The 162nd Soweto Derby between Amakhosi and the Sea Robbers ended in a thrilling goalless draw at the Calabash

Kaizer Chiefs remained a point behind rivals Orlando Pirates following Saturday's 0-0 draw between the two Soweto giants at the FNB Stadium.

While the two teams would be pleased to have not lost on the day, the fans left the stadium disappointed by the lack of goals.

All eyes were on Steve Komphela's side following their spirited display in midweek, and everyone wanted to see if they would be able to replicate the same performance against their fierce rivals.

Siphiwe Tshabalala also enjoyed the limelight for stretching his Soweto Derby appearances to 30, more than any other player in the history of the encounter in the last 21 years.

A first half full of defensive mistakes nearly saw Amakhosi go into the half-time break on the back foot, but thanks to Itumeleng Khune's saves, both teams were locked at 0-0 at the interval.

Thabo Qalinge and Thabo Rakhale kept the home side busy with their menacing runs, but they duo still couldn't get past Khune.

Despite their dominant first half display which included numerous goalscoring chances, it was Chiefs who came close to scoring after Ngezana's header came off the woodwork midway through the first period.

But the fact that Pirates had their rivals against the ropes for the better part of the half would be a worrying factor for Komphela, who kept faith with the same line-up that beat Mamelodi Sundowns in midweek.

For Micho Sredojevic, this was clearly an improved performance from his team's 1-1 draw against Platinum Stars on Wednesday, but he would definitely feel let down by his side's failure to turn their dominance into goals.

Some would criticize his decision to leave Thamsanqa Gabuza on the bench and play Thabiso Kutumela as a false 9.