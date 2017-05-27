Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Bidvest Wits: Paez on target as Amakhosi secure top four finish

The Glamour Boys leapfrogged SuperSport United to fourth on the log with a win over newly-crowned PSL champions Bidvest Wits

Gustavo Paez scored late in the game as Kaizer Chiefs beat Bidvest Wits 1-0 on the final day of the PSL season at the FNB Stadium.

The encounter didn't carry any significance as Wits had already secured the title, while Chiefs were certain to finish the season outside the top three teams.

In the build up to the encounter, football fans were more interested in whether or not Chiefs will form a guard of honour for the newly crowned PSL champions.

Well, Amakhosi had no choice but to be gracious hosts and return the favour because two years at the same venue, the Students did the same.

With that out of the way, it was a relaxed day at the office for Steve Komphela as he dumped his black suits for something more casual on the afternoon, and that rubbed off his players, who didn't succumb to the pressure they usually play under from the fans.

A more youthful Amakhosi side, with the likes of Ryan Moon and Emmanuel Letlotlo in the starting line-up, looked more threatening from the word go.

However, they were unfortunate not have found the back of the net in the first 45 minutes.

Chiefs created a few good goalscoring opportunities, but their lack of composure in front of goal let them down.

Letlotlo and Ekstein should have fired the home side ahead midway through the first half, as Chiefs looked more confident on the ball, but both players failed to hit the target as Wits hardly tested Itumeleng Khune at the other end.

The Students showed why they are the champions in the second half, as they took the game to Chiefs.

The closest they could come though, was when Daniel Cardoso, in for the injured Erick Mathoho whose season ended prematurely, nearly beat his own goalkeeper as he was trying to clear the danger. The ball came off the woodwork with Khune clearly beaten.

George Maluleka had a chance to give Chiefs the lead after a great build-up from the middle of the park, but the midfielder's header went wide.

Khune had to put his body and keep the scoreline at 0-0 in the latter stages of the game, but he probably knew nothing about it as his penalty area was bombarded by both sets of players.

The changes Komphela made in the second half, somewhat swung the pendulum in Amakhosi's favour, and they were rewarded deep into stoppage time when Paez found the back of the net.

Chiefs bridged the ever-solid Wits defence through substitute George Lebese, who played the ball across to the South American striker, who made no mistake from close range.