Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Bidvest Wits: Amr Gamal's late strike deprives Amakhosi of the three points

Amr Gamal’s stoppage time equaliser cancelled out Siphiwe Tshabalala’s second half strike as Kaizer Chiefs were held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday evening.

Chiefs welcomed Bidvest Wits to the FNB Stadium looking to continue their resurgence up the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table.

However, it was not going to be an easy outing for the home team as the Students went into the clash desperate to register their first victory of the 2017/18 season.

In an attempt to stop the rut at the Braamfotein-based outfit, Gavin Hunt made several changes to his line-up from midweek. Hunt went with his tried and tested, giving the likes of Steven Pienaar, Nazeer Allie and Bongani Khumalo a start.

Meanwhile, Steve Komphela was certainly impressed by his troops on Wednesday night as he named an unchanged starting XI. Most notably, the 50-year-old continued to field 17-year-old Wiseman Meyiwa.

The match got underway to an exciting tempo, and with just a minute played, Itumeleng Khune was forced into an early save courtesy of a Granwald Scott half-volley from just outside the area. It would turn into a busy evening for Khune as Wits looked the more enterprising and likely to break the deadlock.

With 12 minutes on the clock, Khune made another great save to deny Amr Gamal after the Egyptian latched onto a loose ball which Lorenzo Gordinho failed to clear. Chances were few and far between as the match became a tentative affair, and Chiefs’ technical team would not have been pleased by the team’s lack of fluidity.

Nonetheless, Chiefs had to wait over 30 minutes to have their first sniff at Moeneeb Joseph’s goal. Following a dangerous set piece which Wits failed to clear, Gordinho almost latched onto a loose ball in the ball, but the centre-back’s backheel did not have the desired connection as Joseph’s easily gathered.

Khune was single-headedly keeping the Glamour Boys in the hunt as he once again denied the Wits attack, this time making a fantastic save to deny Thulani Hlatshwayo from close range, before averting the danger. Almost immediately, Chiefs had a rare chance of their own when Josephs found himself in no man’s land, but the Wits keeper recovered well to deny Gustavo Paez the opener.

Despite Wits enjoying the better of the chances, they failed to take advantage of their dominance, and with just minutes to go before the break, drama ensued. Wits’ defender Allie was given his marching orders after a picking up a second bookable offence, leaving Hunt frustrated as both sides went into the interval level.

The resumption of the second half saw a more ambitious Chiefs side. Siphiwe Tshabalala had a chance early on but his left-footed effort went agonisingly wide off target.

But minutes later, Tshabalala would once again be in the thick of things as he finished off an impressive move with a tap in from close range.

The goal led to the game opening up, and Khune was again called upon as he sensationally tipped Pule’s long range effort onto the crossbar, keeping Amakhosi ahead.

In a final throw of the Wits dice, Hunt threw on Gabadinho Mhango in place of Pienaar.

While the Malawian’s introduction added an attacking impetus, Wits continued to struggle against a stubborn Chiefs defence and when they did eventually find their way past Gordinho and Daniel Cardoso, they were met by the in-form Khune, who was putting in a real shift on the night.

Nevertheless, deep into stoppage time the crowd at the FNB Stadium were silenced as Gamal finally breached Khune's goal with a fantastic strike from inside the box, giving Wits a crucial valuable point.