Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Baroka: Lewis Macha haunts Amakhosi in Baroka's come-from-behind win

Amakhosi looked on course to break their hoodoo over Baroka, but Macha and Motupa had other ideas as Thobejane's men returned to the top of the log

Lewis Macha and Gift Motupa were both on target as Baroka stetched their unbeaten run to seven matches this season with a 2-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

The win lifted Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele to the summit of the PSL log with 15 points, while the Glamour Boys remained on nine points.

Chiefs knew that facing a Baroka side that was unbeaten in 12 games without Willard Katsande was going to be a mountain climb, and there signs early on despite the home side breaking the deadlock through returnee Maluleka.

After a fiercely constested first half which saw both teams create very goalscoring chances, Chiefs and Baroka went into the half-time at locked at 1-1.

Maluleka opened the scoring with a thunderous strike from outside the box eight minutes into the match, following a good move by Amakhosi on the left hand side. The shot came off the upright and into the back of the net, giving Virgil Vries no chance.

The lead didn't last long though as Macha came back to haunt his former employers and level matters for Baroka 15 minutes later.

The Zambian striker, who was deemed surplus to requirements by the Soweto giants at the end of last season, beat Itumeleng Khune with a powerful header from inside the box.

But fingers will point to Erick Mathoho for allow Macha to get to the ball first despite closely monitoring his movement inside the box.

Katsande's physicality was clearly missed, and Baroka dominated the midfield battle and won almost every battle as Letladi Madubanya and Punch Masenamela never pulled out of challenges, and it wasn't surprising to see Gustavo Paez limp off the pitch in the 37th minute.

His departure left a huge void upfront, and somewhat messed up Steve Komphela's game plan. Even the introduction of Bernard Parker could hardly pose any danger to the visiting team in the final few minutes of the half.

Kgoloko Thobejane made two changes at the start of the second half, bringing on Gift Motupa and Robin Ngalande with the intention of taking the game to Chiefs.

Baroka had the psychological advantage over Chiefs having not lost a competitive match against their Naturena-based opponents, but that didn't play in the minds of Komphela's charges as they created better goalscoring opportunities in the opening 10 minutes of the second 45 minutes.

However, it was Baroka who took the lead for the first time on the night, as Motupa dribbled his way into the box before unleashing a powerful shot past Khune on the hour-mark.

Again, the Amakhosi defence will have to shoulder the blame for their slopiness in dealing with the danger as Baroka had a couple of touches leading up to the goal.

Komphela quickly pulled out Bhongolethu Jayiya for Dumisani Zuma to try and add more firepower upfront.

Hendrick Ekstein, Wiseman Meyiwa and Philani Zulu were in the wars for most of the second half, but they found the vistors defence led by captain Dineo Shaku in resolute mood.

The frustration on the faces of Chiefs fans, who came out in numbers to show support for their beloved team was visible, although a section of them kept singing and chanting, probably hoping for a miracle in the closing stages.

Thobejane's charges lost a bit of discipline and collected too many unnecessary yellow cards, and this is what the coach will have to work on going forward to avoid unnecessary suspensions.

The result will undoubtely pile more pressure on Komphela, who has been struggling to get his Chiefs team win on a regular basis, although the 50-year-old's excuse will be the lack of a quality striker in his arsenal, especially after losing Paez through injury.

There were ugly scenes after the final whistle as calls for Komphela to go grew louder, and the coach needed police protection on his way into the tunnel.