Kaizer Chiefs – AmaZulu Preview: Steve Komphela resumes quest for silverware

The majority of Amakhosi fans see the Telkom Knockout Cup as their last hope of salvaging what has been an indifferent year for their team

Kaizer Chiefs will renew their quest for a piece of silverware when they welcome AmaZulu to the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

Earlier this season, Amakhosi crashed out of the MTN8 in the first round, and the Telkom Knockout Cup gives them a very good opportunity to redeem themselves. This means more pressure on Steve Komphela, who is yet to win a major trophy for the Glamour Boys since his appointment as head coach in 2015.

The Soweto giants head into the encounter brimming with confidence following their 2-1 and 0-0 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates respectively.

However, they will have to be wary of Usuthu, who came from behind to stun Sundowns in their previous league match.

The fact that this will be a Chiefs home game should count for nothing as AmaZulu are familiar with the venue, having played some of their games at this iconic stadium.

For Cavin Johnson’s men, this will be a test of character because a win over Chiefs will send a strong message to all the big guns in the league that they mean business, while the majority of football fans will be watching them with huge interest following their win over Pitso Mosimane's charges away from home last weekend.

Amakhosi will also have to be at their best on the day, especially as Johnson often managed to plan and beat them in the past.

Komphela isn’t expected to tinker too much with the line-up that did duty in the team’s last two matches, but Gustavo Paez could return to strengthen the striking department having fully recovered from injury.

But all eyes will be on Siphiwe Tshabalala to see if he can maintain the same form that made Stuart Baxter include him in his latest Bafana Bafana squad to face Senegal in back-to-back to Fifa World Cup qualifiers. A section of fans were not too pleased with his inclusion in the squad, but it's now up to Shabba to prove that he really deserved the call-up.