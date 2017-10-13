Kaizer Chiefs' injury crisis deepens as Paez, Gordinho and Moleko face lengthy spells on the sidelines

Steve Komphela will have to improvise yet again in the next few weeks as no less than three of his Chiefs regulars have been sidelined with injuries

Kaizer Chiefs are facing a severe defensive crisis going into their next two league matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

According to the club, Lorenzo Gordinho is out for three weeks with broken ribs, while Kgotso Moleko faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines.

Moleko injured his knee during the Macufe Cup clash against Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday, and had to be replaced after the first 45 minutes.

"Defender Lorenzo Gordinho is recovering from broken ribs and will still be three weeks on the sidelines before resuming training," reads a statement on the Amakhosi website.

"Full-back Kgotso Moleko suffered a knee ligament in the Sparta Macufe Cup last weekend. Moleko will be in a brace and will be out for six to eight weeks," the club said.

Amakhosi are still without the services Tsepo Masilela and Ramahlwe Mphahlele, while Teenage Hadebe, who's yet to make his official debut for the club, is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Hadebe is out of the moon boot and has started jogging, but he's only expected to start light training in two weeks' time.

Furthermore, striker Gustavo Paez is set to miss Amakhosi's next few games through injury.

The Glamour Boys revealed that Paez will be in a protective boot for the next three weeks before he can resume rehabilitation and eventually rejoin his teammates in training.

The South American forward picked up an ankle injury against Baroka FC two weeks ago.

"The Venezuelan striker will be in a protective boot for another three weeks before resuming his rehabilitation to full fitness," added the Naturena-based club.