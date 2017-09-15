Kaizer Chiefs' Willard Katsande targets another 200 games at Kaizer Chiefs

The Zimbabwean earned huge appraisal after playing his 200th game for the Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande targets more trophies with the club.

“Before I retire, I need to win as many trophies as I can with Chiefs to be counted as a legend here,” Katsande told the Sowetan.

The 31-year-old found it hard to acclimatize to life as a Glamour Boy, as he had to prove his worth following his arrival from Ajax Cape Town in 2011.

“I came here (from Ajax) and all the fans didn’t know about me. They were on Bobby Motaung’s case until I proved my worth,” Katsande said.

He always pays attention to detail, and is inspired by countrymen of Zimbabwean heritage such as Tinahse Nengomasha and Method Mwanjali.

“If it’s a genuine negative (comment), it helps you grow. I remember the game I played against Pirates (in 2011) and Method told me, ‘Baba, what you have done today is nonsense’,” Katsande said.

“And that was my first game. Imagine if I was a short tempered guy. I worked on myself because I also knew it wasn’t a good game for me,” Katsande added.