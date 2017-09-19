Kaizer Chiefs assess Cameroonian striker Julien Ebah

The Soweto giants are in the market for a proven goalscorer, and Ebah has been given the chance to impress Steve Komphela and his technical team

Kaizer Chiefs appear to have renewed their interest in Cameroonian striker Julien Ebah. 

The 26-year-old has reportedly began his trial with Amakhosi, who are desperate to sign a quality striker this season. 

 

