Kaizer Chiefs - Bidvest Wits Preview: Amakhosi look to further Gavin Hunt's woes

The Amakhosi will look to further deepen the Students' woes when the two sides lock horns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday

Kaizer Chiefs welcome the defending Premier Soccer League (PSL) Champions Bidvest Wits on Saturday evening as they look to mount a resurgence up the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table.

It has not been the best of starts for Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela, but following Wednesday night’s impressive result, Komphela could be forgiven for being a little confident. While the 50-year-old’s every move has come under scrutiny since taking over at the helm, on Saturday Komphela’s counterpart Gavin Hunt will be feeling the heat.

It has been a disappointing start to proceedings for the Students who look to be undergoing a transitional phase of sorts. Wits are yet to win a single domestic game this season, and Gavin Hunt will be hoping for an improvement against Chiefs.

Nonetheless, Chiefs go into the encounter once again minus their influential central defender Eric Mathoho who is suspended as well as long-term casualties Tsepo Masilela and Ramahlwe Mphahlele. Chiefs will also still be without Sibusiso Khumalo, meaning that Philani Zulu will once again continue to deputise in the left-back position.

Nevertheless, come game day all eyes will fall on one youngster in particular Wiseman Meyiwa. Komphela took a gamble against Cape Town City by throwing the 17-year-old right into the deep end and fortunately for Chiefs’ coach the midfielder excelled, even grabbing a goal of his own just before the end. But it remains to be seen whether Komphela will continue to field the Amajita star.

Meanwhile, changes are to be expected on the side of Wits. Over the years, Wits have been known to be a defensively organised team but of late, clean sheets have become difficult to come by and the 53-year-old may want to change things around at the back.

However, Hunt will be happy at the contribution of Egyptian Amr Gamal. The forward only recently signed for Wits and has already discovered his scoring boots in Braamfontein as he bagged his first goal against Golden Arrows, and Hunt will hope that his physical attributes and technical ability may be a little too much for the Chiefs defence to handle.

Going into the clash, Chiefs will be regarded as favourites as they pose an impressive record in the fixture. Out of a total of 30 games played between the two Johannesburg-based clubs, Chiefs have won a total of 18 previous encounters while the Clever Boys only outsmarted the Soweto giants eight times.