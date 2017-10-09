Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune thanks fans for showing Bafana Bafana support

Itumeleng Khune has reached out to South African football fans for their support following the team's 3-1 thrashing of Burkina Faso on Saturday

South Africa kept their slim chances of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup alive by thrashing Burkina Faso 3-1 and captain on the day Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune thanked the football-loving fans for showing great support towards the national team when the chips were down.

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and skipper returned in goal for Bafana Bafana after missing out on the two previous encounters against the Cape Verde due to chest infection, to lead the charges to a well-deserved victory over the Stallions.

The home side showed their intent from the start of the match and scored in just the first minute when Percy Tau headed home after an excellent flick on by Clayton Daniels from a long throw-in by Sifiso Hlanti. Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi each added their names onto the scoresheet to see Bafana take a 3-0 halftime lead. The Stallions did score a late consolation through Alain Traore but it was too little too late as Bafana collected all three points.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, ‘Spider Kid’ paid tribute to the supporters who came out to support the team despite the poor results that had not been forthcoming for the team.

“I just want to thank the public, all South Africans for showing some love and support for the team. We know things haven’t gone according to plan and they’ve got every right to criticize us as players and for us we were able to respond because we haven’t been getting positive results," he said.

The Ventersdorp-born shotstopper was equally thankful to the game plan the team put out in order to restrict the Stallions from causing an upset.

“It is important that every game we play in national colours is an important match for us and it’s a must-win. So we invited one another during the course of the week and we told the coach we had a plan, he presented it to us and we followed up the plan and it showed during the match," he continued.