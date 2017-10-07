Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela to have cup of coffee with Bafana coach Stuart Baxter

Both coaches are under increasing pressure following a string of poor results for their respective sides

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela looks to have a cup of coffee with the embattled Stuart Baxter, who he backs to come good with the under siege national team.

“I wish them (Bafana) the very best, more so Stuart. He is going through exactly what I am going through. Maybe the two of us should have a cup of coffee. That would go down very well,” Komphela told the media.

Bafana Bafana are under increasing pressure following their disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign that saw them go down twice to minnows Cape Verde Islands.

It’s the same sort of stick Komphela has until today been receiving with the Glamour Boys after two seasons without silverware.

“I wish him the very best. I know what he is going through. But he is seasoned enough. Stuart is seasoned enough. He will carry this, not only carry this, but he will carry it with dignity,” Komphela said.

Bafana have a chance to redeem themselves and revive their fading hopes with a win over Burkina Faso on Saturday, as Komphela backs them to do so.

“When it’s all done and dusted, he will look back with no regrets because one of the worst mistakes of our lives is that when we go through turmoil, we lose our dignity.

“At the end of the storm, you look back, and there is stuff that you did and said that you can’t repair,” Komphela said.