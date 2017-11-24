Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela unperturbed with Brilliant Khuzwayo’s exiting rumours

Khuzwayo came into the spotlight recently when he took to social media regarding his lack of game-time

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is not concerned with the prospect of losing Brilliant Khuzwayo who in recent weeks expressed his displeasure of not playing on social media.

“Great keeper. Brilliant is with us. There’s a lot of talks that goes on and honestly speaking the same happened with Tight (Joseph Moloangane) and it has always happened,” Komphela told the media.

Khuzwayo faces stiff competition from Itumeleng Khune, who has won four man of the match awards so far, his latest in midweek at AmaZulu.

With his contract running out at the end of June 2018, Khuzwayo’s agent Tim Sukazi recently expressed his hopes that they can agree a new deal before the end of December.

Provided no deal is agreed before end of December, the start of January allows Khuzwayo to negotiate and sign a pre-contract with any team of his choice.

“Nothing different with Brilliant but you as coach working for this institution you just have to keep focus," he added.

"The player is still with us and he is training and playing with us. If anything happens to Khune, Brilliant is ready and we still have (Bruce) Bvuma. So people will always bring this,” Komphela concluded.

Amakhosi will welcome Free State Stars in a league game at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.