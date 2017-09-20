Kaizer Chiefs confirm the presence of two Cameroonian strikers in camp

The Glamour Boys have intensified their search for a prolific goalscorer by inviting two Cameroonian strikers for trials

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the presence of two Cameroonian strikers in their camp.

News surfaced on Tuesday that Chiefs had welcomed Julien Ebah as part of their search for a proven goalscorer.

Now, the Soweto giants have announced that they are also assessing former Cameroon youth international Christ Mbondi.

Mbodi is a 25-year-old striker who played for Sion in Switzerland. He was recently on the books of Premier Division side, Deportivo Capiatá in Paraguay.

Ebah on the other hand, played for Kapaz in Azerbaijan. The two frontmen are currently free agents, meaning Chiefs can sign them at any given time this season.

Football manager Bobby Motaung said Amakhosi will not sign anybody without making sure that they would fit in at the club.

“We continue to assess strikers. We won’t just sign anybody. We need to be satisfied that we have found the right one,” Motaung told the Amakhosi website.

Chiefs previously decided against signing several strikers who were given the chance to impress Steve Komphela and his technical team, including Jonathan Philippe and Darren Lurie among others.