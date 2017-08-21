Kaizer Chiefs decide against signing Jonathan Philippe

According to Komphela, Philippe wasn't better than the three strikers Amakhosi currently have, and it is for that reason they decided to release him

Kaizer Chiefs have decided against signing Jonathan Philippe, coach Steve Komphela confirmed on Sunday.

The 29-year-old former Boca Juniors striker was inivited for trials over a month ago, and although Komphela gave him enough time to prove his worth, he felt Philippe wasn't better than the strikers he currently has at his disposal.

Amakhosi's decision to let Philippe go comes a week after reports emerged that he wasn't going to be offered a contract.

“We let go of him [Philippe] because we’re saying if we have to bring in a striker, it has to be above what we have. We felt that he was not at the stage where you'd say he's above Parker, he's above maybe Paez and Moon,” Komphela told the media after their 1-1 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic.

"We said, instead of staying too long, let’s rather release him and then see if he's got other options somewhere out there,” concluded the Amakhosi mentor.

Chiefs will continue to assess Nigerian striker Okiki Afolabi, who arrived at Naturena over a week ago to try his luck.

The Glamour Boys are running out of time to get a proven goalscorer, with the transfer window closing in the next 10 days.