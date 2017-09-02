Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines

Amakhosi fans will have to wait until toward the end of the year to see Hadebe in action, Goal can exclusively reveal

Goal has discovered that Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe will be out for up to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

The 21-year-old joined Amakhosi on a three-year deal from Chicken Inn during the off-season after having impressed Steve Komphela while on trial in 2016.

According to a source close to the player, the club hasn't said anything about Hadebe's injury simply because they don't want to put unnecessary pressure on him.

"As you know he's just had surgery. He faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines," the source told Goal.

"Chiefs obviously don't want to put pressure on him. They have given him time to work on his recovery," said the source.

Hadebe had a good pre-season training with the Glamour Boys, and even featured for them against Township Rollers in the Maize Cup.

He was expected to feature in the Carling Black Label Cup against Orlando Pirates in July, but Komphela opted for the tried and tested.

Chiefs look very thin at the back, especially now that Eric Mathoho will miss the next two games through suspension.

The Soweto giants will be hoping for Hadebe to shake off the injury sooner rather than later to at least bring stability and competition in defence.

As things stand, Daniel Cardoso appears likely to partner Lorenzo Gordinho against Cape Town City in the league next week.