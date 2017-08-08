Kaizer Chiefs forward Michelle Katsvairo rejects move to Botswana's Township Rollers

Popa Popa were keen to sign Amakhosi's 27-year-old midfielder-come-striker ahead of the 2017/18 BPL campaign

Kaizer Chiefs forward Michelle Katsvairo has rejected a move to Botswana giants Township Rollers.

The reigning Botswana Premier League (BPL) champions were keen to sign Katsvairo on a season-long deal from Amakhosi.

However, the Zimbabwe international has since turned down Rollers, who are currently in the market for a foreign striker.

This was confirmed by Rollers' communications manager Phempheretlhe Bafana Pheto.

“It is true, it didn’t materialize," Pheto told Botswana publication, Weekend Post.

"But the reason is simply that the player doesn’t want to play his football in Botswana,” he continued.



“We are now looking for striker be it a local or foreigner," the Rollers official added.

"It’s not like we are disappointed, no, if the player does not want to play for you there is nothing you can do but rather look for other options,” he concluded.

Bidvest Wits' Malawian midfielder Gerald Phiri spent the second round of the 2015/16 season on loan at Rollers from the Clever Boys.