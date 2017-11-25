Kaizer Chiefs – Free State Stars Preview: Amakhosi look to end two-match winless streak

Amakhosi are out to get back to winning form against a tricky Free State Stars side in a PSL tie at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi are unbeaten in four matches in the league but were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by PSL newboys AmaZulu in a league encounter at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday evening, which saw them stretch their winless run in the league to two matches.

Steve Komphela’s side last won a league match when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in October and have now had to settle for sixth position on the league standings with 15 points from 11 matches, bagging just three wins with six draws and two losses in the process.

The Naturena outfit could be set for another trophyless season after been dumped out of the TKO competition at the penultimate stage by Bidvest Wits unless they look at some real enforcements in the offseason if they wish to bring the smiles back to Chiefs fans' faces.

Youngster Wiseman Meyiwa is suspended for this tie and will complete his two-match ban after the clash with Stars following his dismissal for a stamp on Daine Klate in their 1-0 loss to Wits in the TKO semifinals last weekend.

The strike duo of Gustavo Paez and Bernard Parker have only scored five goals amongst them this campaign. Captain Itumeleng Khune has however been instrumental for his side and produced a man-of-the-match performance in their away clash against Usuthu, making no less than five saves including a second half penalty stop from Rhulani Manzini.

The Glamour Boys hold a superior record in past meetings between the two sides. In 27 encounters, Chiefs have come away with 16 victories to Stars’ only three, with eight matches ending in draws.

Ea Lla Koto extended their winless run to three matches when they played to a 1-1 with Chippa United at Goble Park on Wednesday.