Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune wants to play until he's 40

There are not too many footballers who played in the PSL for two decades, but Khune has made this his objective, saying he wants to play until he's 40

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has no intentions of slowing down as he looks to play at the highest level until he is 40 years old.

Khune, 30, is in his 10th season in the elite league having made his debut at the age of 20 against Jomo Cosmos.

Despite injury setbacks over the past few years, Khune remains one of the brightest talents in South Africa, and he admits that he hasn't been short of motivation.

"It's my passion for the game. It's the motivation from players, family, fans and everyone who believes in my talent," Khune told The Sowetan.

Khune said the fact that players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to strive for more success despite having already achieved so much in their carees, motivates him to keep fighting.

"Yes, you mentioned that I've won everything on offer [locally], but if [Lionel] Messi can win five Ballon d'Ors and if [Cristiano] Ronaldo can go win four, who am I to be satisfied? I can't relax. As long as I'm still given an opportunity to play here at Chiefs and Bafana, I will always give it my all," he said.

Juventus and Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is turning 40 in January 2018, while South African legend Andre Arendse came out of retirement to feature for Bidvest Wits at the age of 45 in 2013.

Egyptian stalwart Essam El-Hadary is still active despite being 44, and Khune has set himself a target of emulating the aforementioned goalkeepers.

"I just set myself another goal - to play until I'm 40," Khune concluded.