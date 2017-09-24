Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune eases injury fears

The 30-year-old captain injured himself as he was preventing Knox Mutizwa from scoring, and had to be replaced, but he's back on his feet again

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has handed Steve Komphela a boost by hinting that the head injury he picked up against Golden Arrows is not serious.

The Amakhosi captain was stretchered off the pitch during his team's goalless draw on Saturday after suffering what appeared to be a concussion.

In his absence, Edmore Chirambadare took the golves and played as a goalkeeper for the remaining minutes simply because Komphela had already made three substitutions.