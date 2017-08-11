Kaizer Chiefs invite Nigerian striker Okiki Afolabi on trial

The embattled club is still searching to bolster their attack with the help of a renowned striker

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly invited Nigerian-born striker Okiki Afolabi as their latest trialist in an attempt to shore up their attack.

The club has recently and during the course of last season invited several players on trial, with many being turned away.

The only one who managed to turn their head was Venezuelan-born striker Gustavo Paez, who joined the club in January and has since formed a good pairing with Bernard Parker upfront.

Chiefs recently invited three players in Arnaldo Gomes, Darren Lurie and Argentinean Jonathan Phillipe on trials. The first two have since been turned away while Phillipe stays on. Komphela is yet to be convinced on his fitness levels.

They have now brought on Afolabi, who has played for clubs in Nigeria, Argentina and Malaysia. At 22, he has represented his country at youth level.

Goal South Africa spoke to our editor in Nigeria, Shina Oludare for his view on Ofolabi's qualities.

"Afolabi, last season was one of the most highly rated strikers in the Nigeria Professional Football League," wrote Oludare.

"In fact, many had tipped him for a Super Eagles call-up before he joined Argentina second division club [then], Talleres de Córdoba.

"He featured in just one game before he was declared surplus to requirement. And not too long ago, reports had it that he teamed up with Malaysia's Kelantan FA. His strongest asset is his aerial prowess," concluded Oludare.

Given his age, he still has time to reach his peak and it remains to be seen whether he draws the attention of Steve Komphela as Paez did.

The need for goals has been an outcry, with their front men in the recent times, showing inconsistency in performances, they will be hoping they have found what they are looking for in Afolabi.