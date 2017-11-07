Kaizer Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune requests Bafana Bafana to prepare a face mask

The 30-year-old's availability for the Senegal showdown has been a subject of speculation over the past two days, but Baxter remains optimistic

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has asked the medical team to prepare a face mask ahead of Friday's World Cup qualifier against Senegal, coach Stuart Baxter revealed.

According to Baxter, Khune has already seen a specialist for the injury he sustained against Chippa United on Sunday, but he will see another specialist before a final decision on his fitness can be made.

“Itu has seen a specialist. He is seeing one more. Khune has asked us to prepare a mask, which means he is hopeful. That could be enthusiasm and ambition, but the final decision will rest with the medical team,” Baxter told the media on Tuesday.

Baxter said they are more hopeful than they were on Monday that Khune will be ready to face Senegal, but he refused to get too excited until the medical team has the full report.

“We are more hopeful than we were yesterday, but we will wait on the medical people,” he added.

Apart from Khune, Bafana have Wayne Sandilands and Ronwen Williams available for the two crucial matches against the Teranga Lions, but given the Amakhosi skipper's experience, Baxter and his technical team are working around the clock to have him available for the encounter in Polokwane.

Bafana must beat Senegal over two legs to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup finals in Russia.