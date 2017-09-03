Kaizer Chiefs management pays tribute to the late Alex Revoredo

The 58-year-old former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach joined the Glamour Boys at the start of the 2016/17 season

Kaizer Motaung and Bobby Motaung have paid tribute to former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper coach Alex Revoredo, who passed away last Wednesday.

Bobby, the football manager at Amakhosi, described Revoredo as a great person and a great goalkeeper coach.

“What a great person! The man had great energy, and he was a great goalkeeper coach,” Bobby told the club website.

“Alex loved South Africa, that’s also why he was loved at all the clubs he worked for. No challenge was ever too big for him. He was dedicated and always positive. As a real Brazilian, he wanted to hug us all every morning, which was something special and heart-warming,” continued the football manager.

Motaung Snr also remembers Revoredo as a likeable and jolly person, who was always in high spirits.

“Alex was such a likeable and jolly person, who was full of jokes,” reflects the Chiefs chairman.

“He was always smiling. From the first day Alex came to the Village (in Naturena) he blended in as if he was with us already for a long time. He loved his job and he was at home in South Africa. Alex will be missed by everyone. His spirit will live on,” concluded the club boss.

Revoredo will be laid to rest on Monday, the 4th of September 2017, with the services set to be held at the Maronite Catholic Mission from 9h30 in the morning.