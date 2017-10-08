Kaizer Chiefs are not a spaza shop, says Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung

Motaung has again thrown his weight behind Komphela, who has been under immense pressure since the start of the new campaign

Kaizer Chiefs players need the supporters not to dampen their spirits, especially now that the team is struggling for positive results, according to football manager Bobby Motaung.

The Amakhosi boss urged club fans to show solidarity as this would go a long in ensuring that the Soweto giants do well on the field of play.

“It’s time to show solidarity because the players need the ­supporters most not to dampen their spirits,” Motaung told City Press.

Motaung said Chiefs are not in a dire situation despite winning only three of their last 15 official matches, stretching back to the 2016/17 season.

“We need sober minds when dealing with issues. We cannot be emotional and irrational because we are not in a dire situation,” said Motaung.

He also denied reports that Steve Komphela was summoned by the management to explain the team's poor performance.

Motaung said 'it takes collective and sober minds' to address problems facing the Soweto giants, before adding that Chiefs are not a spaza shop.

“It takes collective and sober minds to address issues. The chair is a man of integrity and is not emotional about this. This is not a spaza shop. We are running a serious organisation and have structures and ways to deal with issues,” added Motaung.