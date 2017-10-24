Kaizer Chiefs to offer Brilliant Khuzwayo a new deal

According to a source within the Amakhosi camp, Chiefs have an offer in place for the 27-year-old Umlazi-born keeper

Kaizer Chiefs are set to open talks with Brilliant Khuzwayo over a new contract, Goal can exclusively reveal.

The lanky shot-stopper, who is now one of the senior players at the club, will see his contract expire at the end of June 2018.

He extended his current deal by a further three years in 2015, and despite playing second fiddle to captain Itumeleng Khune, he remains loyal to the Soweto giants.

“The two parties will open talks in the next few weeks,” the source told Goal.

“There is no rush, but Brilliant is still committed and happy at the club. Everything is expected to go smoothly, but you should be aware of the nature of contractual talks, they tend to take time. So, we will see how it goes,” added the source.

Khuzwayo has made two appearances for Amakhosi this season - those came when Khune was out with a chest infection, and he conceded three goals in the process.