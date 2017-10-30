Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates linked Castro set for Sundowns exit after fall-out with Mosimane

Chiefs and Bucs are expected to make a move for the former Colombia Under-20 international midway through the current campaign

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates linked Leornado Castro is reportedly set to leave Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Colombian marksman's Sundowns contract will expire at the end of the current campaign - having decided against signing a new deal with club.

The Soweto giants Chiefs and Pirates are believed to be monitoring Castro's situation at the Chloorkop-based outfit.

Recent reports have indicated that the 28-year-old forward has fallen out with Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Downs attackers Percy Tau and Sibusiso Vilakazi have been preferred ahead of the hard-working frontman.

Castro has made only two league appearances for the Brazilians this season and he was introduced in the second-half against Chippa United over weekend.

The former Cúcuta Deportivo striker could not help Sundowns avoid a defeat as the Chilli Boys won 1-0 in a Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 match Sunday.

Castro, who joined the Tshwane giants prior to the 2015/16 season, will be free to sign a pre-contract January, 2018.

To date he has netted 10 goals in 39 league appearances for the Brazilians.





