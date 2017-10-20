Kaizer Chiefs - Orlando Pirates Preview: Steve Komphela eyes another big PSL scalp

On Saturday afternoon, fans will be treated to another South African sporting spectacle with the 2017/2018 Premier Soccer League season’s first Soweto Derby.

With both of the Soweto giants enjoying differing fortunes of late, the encounter promises to be one of the more exciting match-ups in recent times. While Kaizer Chiefs are a far cry from the dominant Amakhosi sides of the past, Steve Komphela’s men have shown signs of a revival, and going into the clash at the FNB Stadium, they will favour their chances. Chiefs’ most recently stunned the Tshwane giants Mamelodi Sundowns and they will look to build on their midweek success. But despite the result, Chiefs need to be wary of Orlando Pirates.

The Sea Robbers' impressive form may have simmered down following their exciting start to the season as they are currently winless in their last three league encounters, but under coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, the Buccaneers have developed into an organisationally sound outfit, who can frustrate their opponents and have a few goals in them as well.

Micho’s tactical prowess, could just be the ingredient to give Pirates the advantage, especially considering that Komphela’s astute tactical approach got the better of Pitso Mosimane on Tuesday night. The Chiefs’ coach has also given the slightest indication that he could opt to utilise the same game plan he used against Sundowns. Komphela played with three centre-backs, using Joseph Molangoane in the wing back position and with several of the Glamour Boys’ key players still out injured, the 50-year-old is likely to show consistency in his selection.

“I think with the number of players that we have right now‚ I think it’s about 20 [due to injuries] ‚ it makes your life easier in terms of who you are going to keep‚” the coach was quoted by the Sowetan as saying in the build-up to the clash.