Kaizer Chiefs promote 21-year-old striker Yusuf Bunting

Amakhosi have reinforced their striking department with the addition of young striker Bunting for the next four years

Kaizer Chiefs have officially promoted Yusuf Bunting from their football academy. 

The 21-year-old striker has signed a four-year deal after impressing in the club's MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team over the last two seasons. 

More to follow...

