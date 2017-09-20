Kaizer Chiefs promote 21-year-old striker Yusuf Bunting

Kaizer Chiefs have officially promoted Yusuf Bunting from their football academy.
The 21-year-old striker has signed a four-year deal after impressing in the club's MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team over the last two seasons.
More to follow...
