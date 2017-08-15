Kaizer Chiefs promote four players to the first team

Amakhosi have gone back to their tradition of recruiting from within their structures by promoting four youngsters

Kaizer Chiefs have officially promoted four players from their football academy.

Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma and Wiseman Meyiwa are among the four players that have been handed professional contracts.

Bvuma has already tasted first team action after being roped in during the second half of last season following injuiries to Itumeleng Khune and Brilliant Khuzwayo, while Meyiwa is yet to make his officially debut although he had been training with the first team for months.

Khotso Malope, who spent last season on loan at Thanda Royal Zulu, has also been registered with the PSL as a possible replacement for George Lebese.

The three players are joined by Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who made a few appearances in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) last season.

Football manager Bobby Motaung said the technical team had been keeping a close eye on the quartet, and he's pleased that they will finally get to compete for places in Steve Komphela's team.

"We have been assessing the players and they have been training with the senior team for a while because we wanted to test their mettle and see if they were ready for the big time," Komphela

"The young men will add youthful vitality and inject new energy and quality to the wealth of talent already in the squad, because we need ensure that the team is strong enough to challenge for the league title as well as the three trophies on offer in the domestic league," he added.

Komphela also expressed his delight at the latest acquisitions, and he's confident that their junior international experience will benefit the team.

"We are excited to welcome all the youngsters to the senior team. They possess the qualities that we require at the top level for Kaizer Chiefs. Their experience at junior international level will be of great benefit to us,” Komphela said.

"We’ve looked carefully at all four players and we are satisfied with the quality they will add to the team this coming season," he concluded.