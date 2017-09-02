Kaizer Chiefs pulled out of Tshwarelo Bereng's deal due to hefty price tag

Amakhosi registered their interest in Bereng soon after parting ways with Lucky Baloyi, but they were scared off by Chippa's asking price

Goal can exclusively reveal that Kaizer Chiefs pulled out of the race to sign Tshwarelo Bereng after Chippa United demanded R3.5 million for the services of the midfielder.

According to a source close to the dealings, the two clubs had discussions over the sale of Bereng to Naturena before the closing of the transfer window.

However, they could not reach an agreement and therefore the player had no choice but to stay at Chippa and honour his contract.

"Chippa wanted R3.5 million for Bereng. It was too much considering that the player's contract wasn't included there. So, Chiefs pulled out of the deal," the source told Goal.

Amakhosi wanted to sign Bereng as one of the back-up players for Willard Katsande, who has played non-stop for the club over he past four years.

The Soweto giants have since downplayed their failure to get their targets, saying they only need to sign a quality striker this season.

Bereng made 19 appearances in all domestic competitions for the Chilli Boys last season, and found the back of the net just once.

He's yet to feature for Dan Malesela's team this term, probably because the club was hoping to sell him to Chiefs.