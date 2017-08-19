Kaizer Chiefs release goalkeeper Luthando Sixhaso

Sixhaso came through the Nedbank Ke Yona search three years, and he joined Amakhosi as an understudy to Khune and Khuzwayo in September 2015

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that they have officially parted ways with goalkeeper Luthando Sixhaso.

The lanky shot-stopper leaves Naturena without making a single first team appearance despite having spent two years at the club.

He struggled with injuries during his time at Chiefs, and never really gave Itumeleng Khune and Brilliant Khuzwayo enough competition.

Sixhaso has since joined National First Division side Cape Town All Stars.

The 23-year-old is joined at Cape Town All Stars by Surprise Khopotse, who also ended his relationship with Amakhosi after featuring mostly for the club's MutlcChoice Diski Challenge (MDC).

Amakhosi confirmed the news on their official website on Friday.

"Luthando Sixhaso, Sibongiseni Ngcobo, Itumeleng Shopane and Surprise Khopotse have joined First Division side Cape Town All Stars," said a statement on the club's website.



"The four players have done well for the Glamour Boys in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge over the past two seasons. Ngcobo and Sixhaso were part of the first team squad, while Shopane and Khopotse did well for the reserve side."



"Shopane was early this year part of South Africa’s Under-20s side that went to compete at the Africa Cup of Nations."



"Shopane and Ngcobo have gone on loan, while Sixhaso and Khopotse have been released," concluded the statement.

Sixhaso's departure means Amakhosi now have four goalkeepers in Khune, Khuzwayo, Bruce Bvuma and Brylon Petersen.