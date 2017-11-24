Kaizer Chiefs reportedly monitor Xola Mlambo

Amakhosi are believed to be monitoring the Students midfielder as they look to revive their title aspirations

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly added Bidvest Wits midfielder Xola Mlambo to their list of possible targets ahead of the January transfer window.

Mlambo recently signed for the Students from Chippa United during the 2016/2017 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season but has seen precious little game time at the Braamfontein-based outfit as injuries have hampered his progression.

However, with Wits languishing dangerously at the bottom of the PSL table, he is back amongst the mix, having started four games this season. But despite his sudden rise back up the ladder at Wits, reports suggest that Wits’ Johannesburg rivals are keeping close tabs on the situation.

Mlambo was most recently awarded the Man of the Match award against Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals, and reports further explain that Chiefs could look to lure the 26-year-old away from the club should he fail to cement a regular berth at the PSL defending champions.

Nonetheless, if Mlambo is to jump ship to the Soweto giants, it is believed that Chiefs will need to fork out the cash as he is still committed to a long-term deal at the club.