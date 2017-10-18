Kaizer Chiefs to resume contract talks with Hendrick Ekstein

Ekstein had a shaky start to his professional career, but he appears to have found his feet under the tutelage of Komphela

Goal can exclusively reveal that Hendrick Ekstein will be rewarded with a new contract at Kaizer Chiefs.

The 26-year-old has been in scintilating form for the Glamour Boys over the past two seasons, and he has somewhat done enough to cement his place in the team.

Earlier this year, Amakhosi decided to put contract talks on hold to allow Ekstein to focus on his game.

The midfielder's current deal will come to an end in June 2018, but a source within the Amakhosi camp has revealed that the club intends to keep him beyond 2018.

"The club will resume [contract] talks with him [Ekstein] before December this year," the source told Goal.

"Pule has really taken his football career to another level, and the club intends to keep him beyond June 2018," added the source.

Ekstein has made almost 50 appearances for the Soweto giants since being promoted to the first team three seasons ago.

He has been a regular member of Steve Komphela's team this season, with seven appearances and one assist under his belt.