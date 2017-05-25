Kaizer Chiefs revive interest in Zimbabwean defender Hadebe

Amakhosi appear to have already started preparing for next season as they aim to compete for honours

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly revived their interest in Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe.

The 21-year-old was on trial with the club last year, but returned to Zimbabwe without being offered a deal.

Reports suggest that Hadebe impressed coach Steve Komphela and his technical team while on trial, and Kaizer Motaung confirming that they will be looking to reinforce their defence ahead of next season, the Zimbabwe international is earmarked as a potential signing.

Hadebe is said to be eyeing the move, especially with a few of his countrymen already at Amakhosi.

Chiefs are yet to officially confirm their interest in the defender, and it remains to be seen if Hadebe will indeed end up at Naturena.