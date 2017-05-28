Kaizer Chiefs set new PSL record with win over Bidvest Wits

Kaizer Chiefs became the first PSL team to finish the season without a home defeat in the league in two different seasons, thanks to their 1-0 win over Bidvest Wits.

Amakhosi needed a late Gustavo Paez goal to beat the Students on the final day of the season at the FNB Stadium.

The win was Chiefs’ eighth of the campaign at home, adding to their seven home draws to match their record set in 2005 under the tutelage of the late Ted Dumitru.

Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates equaled the record in 2008 and 2012 respectively, but no team has achieved the feat twice in the PSL era.

The Buccaneers registered 11 wins and four draws in their 15 home games during the 2011/12 and went on to defend their league title.

While Amakhosi’s record would count for little given their trophyless season, Steve Komphela can take comfort from it and look to build on it in the new season.

Komphela steered the Glamour Boys to a top four finish after accumulating 50 points in 30 league matches; an improved record compared to last season where the club finished fifth with 46 points.