Kaizer Chiefs should sign a central midfielder and a striker in January, says Fabian McCarthy

While McCarthy has not been convinced by Amakhosi's performances, he doesn't believe Komphela should tinker with a winning formula

Kaizer Chiefs recently experienced a resurgence of sorts having gone five games undefeated in all competitions and advancing into the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup.

However, not everyone has been convinced by Amakhosi’s performances of late, with former Chiefs defender Fabian McCarthy admitting that the Soweto giants have not been convincing despite gaining favourable results.

“They don’t play that well for the duration of the match‚ they are not consistent in terms of the flow of the game but they get the results which is important‚" McCarthy told Sowetan.

Nonetheless, McCarthy adds that he does not believe that coach Steve Komphela should tinker with his squad.

"If it is not broken‚ I don’t see why coach Steve (Komphela) must change things around,” he added.

"I am positive that they will pick up as the season continues but there is a lot of work to be done by both the coaches and the players.

“They are in the semi-final stage of the Telkom Knockout and they must go all the way to win the cup and boost confidence ahead of the second round of the league campaign,” he elaborated.

Meanwhile, with the January transfer window fast approaching, the 40-year-old says he hopes to see the Glamour Boys bolster their squad.

"Hopefully they will make one or two additions to the squad in January‚ maybe a strong central midfielder to help Willard Katsande and George Maluleke‚ and a striker to help Bernard Parker and Gustavo Paez,” he said.

"The make-up of the team does not look too bad at the moment.

"They have just been unlucky with injuries to key players especially in the defence,” he explained.

Komphela’s preparations have been severely hampered this season due to injuries to key players which has seen the 50-year-old revert to a 3-5-2 formation and has proved fruitful, but McCarthy has singled out several defenders who he feels need to step up this season.

“In the system that Paul Dolezar used to like so much‚ you must have one player to command‚ one to be tough and the other one who has speed.

"I want to see more of Daniel Cardoso and Lorenzo Gordinho in the department and maybe they will improve as the season progresses.

"As for Eric Mathoho‚ he is not the same player that he was over the past two seasons and he must show leadership at the back because he is the most senior player in that department‚” he concluded.