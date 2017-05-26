Kaizer Chiefs star Khune not surprise that Orlando Pirates are not in the top eight

Amakhosi have faced a barrage of criticism for their failure to clinch any silverware under coach Steve Komphela

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune admits it’s unfair for their die-hard supporters to experience this trophy drought for two seasons running.

“Considering the rich history of the club, going two seasons without a trophy is unfair to our fans who are there for us at all times. The season was tough for all the teams,” Khune told Daily Sun.

The Bafana Bafana international conceded he is not surprised to see arch-rivals Orlando Pirates not in the top eight.

“It’s no surprise that Orlando Pirates are not in the top eight. We have to go back to the drawing board, pull up our socks and do well next season to win something for the supporters,” Khune said.

Khune recalled when Amakhosi clinched the 2012/13 and 2014/15 PSL titles under Stuart Baxter's guidance.

“Our former coach used to tell us ‘let’s keep it goalless until the dying minutes of the game’ and you know how Tefu Mashamaite, Morgan Gould and Tower (Eric Mathoho) would score those crucial goals," he added.

“Our defenders used to win us matches because we were able to play our strengths. We used to work a lot harder on set-pieces and scored a lot of goals from that. At the end of the day the club has an identity and style of play. We have to stick that and if it doesn’t work for us, we have to get ugly,” Khune said.

The 29-year-old, who missed key games due to injury this season, admits they have been ‘too nice’ this season.

“Football is at a different level now. Players are becoming cleverer. Some coaches talk about being tsosis (thugs) on the field of play and we have only seen that emerge in the last few years," he stressed.

“I think we have been too nice in some instances. There are things we need to focus on and improve,” Khune concluded.