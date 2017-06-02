Kaizer Chiefs star Masilela reflects on playing at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and facing Sanchez

The former Maccabi Haifa left-back discussed playing at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and facing Sanchez

Kaizer Chiefs defender Tsepo Masilela says Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu is the best stadium he has ever played in.

The 32-year-old is one of the most accomplished players in the PSL - having played in the Fifa World Cup, Fifa Confederations Cup and Uefa Champions League.

When speaking to Amakhosi's official website, Masilela revealed that the toughest opponent he ever faced is Chile and Arsenal FC forward Alexis Sanchez.

Masilela faced the gifted winger during South Africa's 2-0 defeat to Chile in an international friendly match which was played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in 2009.

“He was a real menace,” Masilela said, “He was so quick as well. What a player!”

The full-back spent the 2011/12 season on loan at Getafe from Maccabi Haifa and he faced Real in a Spanish La Liga match at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

“It’s the way it’s built,” Masilela, who played the entire match as Getafe lost 4-2 to Real, explained.

“it’s very compact and, because of that, the supporters are very close to the pitch. It all creates a magnificent atmosphere," he added.



