Kaizer Chiefs are still far off the final destination, says Steve Komphela

Amakhosi picked up three vital points with a win over the Team of Choice, but Komphela is not getting carried away by his team's sudden return to form

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela believes his players are starting to feel the heat as competitive games have been coming thick and fast over the last two weeks.

The Glamour Boys looked out of depth at times against Maritzburg United on Wednesday night, but they still managed to register an important 2-0 win on the night.

“It will be our fourth game in 14 days which makes it almost one every three days‚" Komphela told reporters.

"It’s tough. The players have been feeling it and we now have to play an Arrows team who are very quick and exciting. So, we have to be on top of our game, but the supporters must get good matches. We are working and results are a determining factor," he said.

While the win over the Team of Choice has boosted the morale of the team, Komphela warned that Chiefs are still far from reaching the final destination, especially because they haven't won any trophies as yet.

“The players worked very hard against a very good Maritzburg team, but we are still a long way off our final destination. These results will help us because the ultimate target is to win things and getting there means you have to win matches," Komphela continued.

"This gives lots of confidence, but I believe there is still lots and lots of work to do,” he explained.

Komphela suggested that the injury crisis the team is facing was a somewhat a blessing in disguise, saying coaches turn to make mistakes when there are too many options available to them.

The 50-year-old has had to cope without the likes of Ramhlwe Mphahlele, Tsepo Masilela, Sibusiso Khumalo, while George Maluleka missed Wednesday's encounter through injury.

In Maluleka's absence, Komphela handed Khotso Malope a full debut and therefore tweaked his usual formation of a three-man midfield to accomodate the left-footed winger.

“When you have too many options you sometimes make mistakes, but when you’ve got limited options‚ you have to box clever,” concluded Komphela.