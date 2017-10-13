Kaizer Chiefs are still a strong side, says Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane

Zwane is adamant that Masandawana will not take their game against an unpredictable Amakhosi side lightly

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to take on Kaizer Chiefs in Tshwane next week on Wednesday night.

But while Masandawana have enjoyed a steady start to the 2017/18 season, it has been a smooth campaign for the Soweto giants, who once again find themselves under pressure following a 2-1 loss to Baroka FC prior to the international break.

However, despite Amakhosi’s inconsistent form and shortfalls so far this season, Themba Zwane still believes that their Johannesburg rivals cannot be taken lightly.

“I think we’re all motivated (for the Chiefs match). When we play a big game‚ we all switch on – there’s no need to motivate us‚” Zwane said.

“Chiefs are still a strong side. Games are not the same. We won’t go by their previous game, because this is also a big game for them. They are also motivated for it. So, it’s going to be a tough game but we’re ready for everything," he continued.

“We expect them to come at us because they also need the win. They are going to be fighting. They’re going to be trying to get goals, but we know how to handle those things,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are currently undergoing a defensive crisis of sorts with several defenders out including Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Tsepo Masilela, Lorenzo Gordinho and Kgotso Moleko.

“We’re aware of that, but they have a big squad‚ also‚ and they can patch up there‚” Zwane explained.

“But that is not our problem. We’re focusing on ourselves in how we are going to approach that game,” he concluded.