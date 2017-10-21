Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker draws inspiration from high-flying Manchester City

Parker inspired Amakhosi to a 2-1 win over the Brazilians in a PSL match which was played in Tshwane

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker was instrumental in helping his side overcome their Gauteng rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday.

“There was a lot of pressure on us before we went into the Fifa break. During the break, we worked a lot on what could work for us and on the day (against Sundowns) it really paid off,” Parker told Sabc Sport.

What’s of concern is their lack of tactical discipline at times during matches, which they need to start perfecting to accommodate their individual attributes.

“We have the flair and skill, but we are lacking the tactical discipline which is a South African problem. It’s important in the modern game now because Tottenham Hotspurs are doing it, Real Madrid are doing it and all the other teams are doing it now,” he said.

“So if we keep the tactical discipline (we’ll be good). We saw it happen to Cape Town City in the (MTN 8) final.

“Keep the tactical discipline and stay focused and stick to the plan, then we’ll be good going forward because we have the flair, skill, speed and brains as well,” Parker added.

The 31-year-old draws inspiration from high-flying English Premier League side Manchester City.

“It’s very tough now. The league is very tough now, you can’t just go in and get the win. We just need to keep doing what’ been working for us and keep on doing it until we perfect it and start doing it faster," he continued.

“I’m sure we’ll come out on tops. A great example at this is Manchester City. They keep doing the right things. They keep challenging themselves.

“They want to improve game by game by challenging themselves in all departments,” he concluded.

Parker and Chiefs team-mates will take on Orlando Pirates in a PSL match at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.