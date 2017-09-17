Kaizer Chiefs striker Michelle Katsvairo continues to shine at Singida United

Katsvairo is on a season-long deal with the Tanzanian club and Chiefs may give him another chance should he continue to impress at his new club

Kaizer Chiefs striker Michelle Katsvairo continues to make all the right impressions on loan at Singida United.

The Zimbabwe international was given the chance to revive his career in Tanzania after struggling for game time under Steve Komphela.

Katsvairo has so far scored two goals in three matches for Singida United, a good return for a player who was deemed surplus to requirements at Amakhosi.

He scored the winner as Singida United beat Stand United 1-0 in a league match on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old attacker is contracted to the Glamour Boys until June 2019, but whether or not the club will bring him back at the end of his loan spell rests on his progress report at the end of the current campaign.

Prior to his loan move to Singida United, Katsvairo had found the back of the net on three occasions in 16 appearances in all competitions for Chiefs.