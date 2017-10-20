Kaizer Chiefs striker Parker and Orlando Pirates captain Matlaba weigh in on Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will square off in the first Soweto Derby showdown of the new campaign at the FNB Stadium on Saturday and the teams' respective coaches and senior players have already had their say on the biggest fixture on the local soccer calendar.

The Amakhosi have already beaten the Buccaneers during preseason in the Carling Black Label Cup and will hope to repeat that feat when they come up against their fiercest nemesis, though form is always thrown out of the window during this fixture.

Steve Komphela's charges also come into this highly anticipated encounter on the back of a morale boosting 2-1 victory over cross-city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night at Loftus Versfeld. Youngster Siyabonga Ngezana and veteran marksman Bernard Parker found the back of the net for the Glamour Boys while Themba Zwane got Masandawana's consolation from the penalty spot.

Speaking during Thursday press conference, Komphela praised the intensity that the Soweto Derby brings and what players always look forward to.

"Both sets of players are going there with the intention of winning the game.

"And listening to the response of Micho with regards to the home ground, we are uniquely privileged at Chiefs that there's no away match. But again in a derby whether it's home ground or away, whether you're on-form or off-form it counts for nothing, it's a unique day."

The former Bafana Bafana captain also warned his team against complacency ahead of this tie following what many call a shock win over Sundowns.

"There is no derby like this one. The magnitude of this derby is like no other. The only thing we must guard against is going into Saturday with memories and feelings of the win against Sundowns, "he said.

Parker, who scored the only goal to give Chiefs the win in the Carling Black Label Cup, also weighed in on what the derby means to the players in the gold and black camp.