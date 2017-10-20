Kaizer Chiefs striker Parker and Orlando Pirates captain Matlaba weigh in on Soweto Derby
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will square off in the first Soweto Derby showdown of the new campaign at the FNB Stadium on Saturday and the teams' respective coaches and senior players have already had their say on the biggest fixture on the local soccer calendar.
The Amakhosi have already beaten the Buccaneers during preseason in the Carling Black Label Cup and will hope to repeat that feat when they come up against their fiercest nemesis, though form is always thrown out of the window during this fixture.
Steve Komphela's charges also come into this highly anticipated encounter on the back of a morale boosting 2-1 victory over cross-city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night at Loftus Versfeld. Youngster Siyabonga Ngezana and veteran marksman Bernard Parker found the back of the net for the Glamour Boys while Themba Zwane got Masandawana's consolation from the penalty spot.
Speaking during Thursday press conference, Komphela praised the intensity that the Soweto Derby brings and what players always look forward to.
"Both sets of players are going there with the intention of winning the game.
"And listening to the response of Micho with regards to the home ground, we are uniquely privileged at Chiefs that there's no away match. But again in a derby whether it's home ground or away, whether you're on-form or off-form it counts for nothing, it's a unique day."
The former Bafana Bafana captain also warned his team against complacency ahead of this tie following what many call a shock win over Sundowns.
"There is no derby like this one. The magnitude of this derby is like no other. The only thing we must guard against is going into Saturday with memories and feelings of the win against Sundowns, "he said.
Parker, who scored the only goal to give Chiefs the win in the Carling Black Label Cup, also weighed in on what the derby means to the players in the gold and black camp.
"We all know that Kaizer Chiefs got a great history. Kaizer Chiefs got a culture and it's important for us as senior players with the captains' committee to always remind the youngsters. We always let them understand what Chiefs is about, what's the culture here at the team and they have responded well as you guys have seen, and just know for us also we always make sure that we stay relevant, " Parker further said.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw in their midweek game by Platinum Stars and compatriot Milutin Sredojevic, who is in his second spell with Sea Robbers, was equally complimentary of the derby.
"In my time in coaching, this is definitely the biggest derby I've seen in the Southern Hemisphere.
"We are totally focused into the game and the game behind us as my colleague said, it doesn't count for anything because it's a unique game that brings the best out of each individual out of each team and a person expects that they are carrying the emotions of the millions and all those whose hearts is beating for Orlando Pirates, we are looking to do our best to make them happy, " he added.
Pirates captain Thabo Matlaba had this to say about what he thought the fixture will provide.
"We started well as both teams and I think there's going to be goals in Saturday's game. I promise that there's going to be goals as you can see Kaizer Chiefs are an attacking team, Pirates is an attacking team so anyone can score in both teams so I think it's going to be an entertaining game."
Last season's two league fixtures failed to live up to expectations as the sides drew 1-1 and 0-0 respectively.
The match is expected to start at 15:30 from the Calabash.