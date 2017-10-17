Kaizer Chiefs will struggle to win but they're wounded, says Sibusiso Vilakazi

Vilakazi is wary of the wounded Amakhosi, but he's confident that the Brazilians will win collect the points on the day

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Sibusiso Vilakazi is raring to go ahead of the Tshwane giants' clash with Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday night.

Sundowns will resume their Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign following an extended break due to the MTN8 final this past weekend, and while the Soweto giants go into the encounter on the back of a disappointing loss against Baroka FC, Vilakazi is adamant that Masandawana will not be taking their opponents for granted.

The 27-year-old expects Chiefs to use the crunch encounter as a means of getting their season back on track.

“It is a big game and we will see on the day,” Vilakazi told the media on Monday.

“Chiefs will struggle to win but they are wounded. They need to dust themselves off. They have not been doing very well and they will believe this is an opportunity for them to change things,” Vilakazi said.

“We at Sundowns are eager and ready. We have everyone available and that is good. We will try certain things. I would not say we are desperate, but it’s important for us to implement everything we have been working on in training,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have been drawn against Chippa United in the Telkom Knockout Cup and Vilakazi says they will look to build momentum ahead of the clash.

“We were disappointed not to get anything last season. The fixture will come after PSL games and we are presently thinking of PSL points, but when the match against Chippa comes, we will have good momentum,” Vilakazi concluded.