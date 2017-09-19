Kaizer Chiefs suffer George Maluleka injury blow

Maluleka sustained a knock against the Clever Boys last weekend, and he looks set to miss Amakhosi's next three games

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka could be sidelined for the next few weeks through injury.

The 28-year-old limped off the pitch during Amakhosi's 1-1 draw at home to Bidvest Wits last weekend, and indications are that he won't be ready until at least after the upcoming international break.

Maluleka's injury will come as a huge blow for Steve Komphela as the pressure continues to mount on him given the team's struggles.

The former Matsatsantsa player formed a solid partnership with Wiseman Meyiwa and Willard Katsande in the middle of the park over the last two games.

In his absence, Chiefs are likely to utilize Keagan Buchanan, who replaced him in the 68th minute of last weekend's encounter.

Maluleka joins a long list of regular players, including Tsepo Masilela and Ramahlwe Mphahlele who are sidelined through injury.

The two full-backs are only expected to return to action in 2018 alongside striker Emmanuel Letlotlo.