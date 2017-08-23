Kaizer Chiefs - SuperSport United Preview: Desperate times for Amakhosi

The Naturena-based outfit will be looking for revenge, but Tinkler wants to keep his record against Komphela intact

Kaizer Chiefs welcome SuperSport United to the FNB Stadium on Wednesday eager to register to their first win of the season.

Amakhosi lost to Matsatsantsa in the MTN8, before drawing away to Bloemfontein Celtic last weekend.

Their fans have been frustrated by their team's inability to kill off matches, and they have somewhat started pressing the panic buttons.

Although the last result wasn't not bad at all, the majority of Amakhosi fans want to see changes in the starting line-up, but most improtantly, they are desperate to see what the new signings can offer the team going forward.

Steve Komphela's biggest challenge will be to ensure that his players are well motivated for this encounter, but it is also important for them to get their tactics right on the night.

In the previous game, Eric Tinkler tactically outclassed Komphela as he packed the midfield with three players, forcing Amakhosi to play through the middle in the process without success.

He stretched them wide in the second half of that match, using Thuso Phala's pace to keep their defensive players on their toes.

Defensively, Chiefs need to be solid and compact. The combination of Dove Wome, Bradley Grobler and Jeremy Brockie will undoubtedly give Komphela something to worry about.

Chiefs are set to welcome both George Maluleka and Itumeleng Khune back for this encounter. The duo missed last weekend's encounter due to illness.

However, they will pin their hopes on Bernard Parker and Gustavo Paez to score as many goals as possible for them.

In head-to-head stats, this has been a closely contested affair with Chiefs winning 13 compared to Matsatsantsa's 12 in the last 32 matches in all competitions. There have been seven draws between the two former PSL champions.